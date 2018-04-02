  • Report: Beaver County native suspended after ties to racist podcast surfaced resigns

    The Beaver County native who caused controversy in the Florida school district where she teaches after it was discovered she hosts a white supremacist podcast has resigned.

    Dayanna Volitich, 25, submitted her resignation on Monday, the district told CNN.

    Volitich, who went to high school in Hopewell, was removed from the classroom by the district last month after they began an investigation into reports she hosted the “Unapologetic” podcast under a pseudonym.

    Volitich was a social studies teacher at a middle school in the Citrus County School District in Crystal River.

