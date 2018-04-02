The Beaver County native who caused controversy in the Florida school district where she teaches after it was discovered she hosts a white supremacist podcast has resigned.
Dayanna Volitich, 25, submitted her resignation on Monday, the district told CNN.
Volitich, who went to high school in Hopewell, was removed from the classroom by the district last month after they began an investigation into reports she hosted the “Unapologetic” podcast under a pseudonym.
Volitich was a social studies teacher at a middle school in the Citrus County School District in Crystal River.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside
- Parents: School district's weak special education program is depriving children
- Data from SUV shows deadly wreck off cliff may have been intentional
- VIDEO: Police seize over $100k in narcotics, weapons in Pittsburgh drug bust
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}