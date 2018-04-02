Parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside

INGRAM, Pa. - An Ingram couple is facing charges, accused of running a brothel out of their home with three children inside.
According to police, they busted them during an undercover sting.
Neighbors tipped investigators to strange activity happening around the home.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what else they reported to police that led to the investigation.
