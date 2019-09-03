JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A 61-year-old man was found guilty in the murder of a motel owner during an attempted robbery in Jefferson Hills in 2016.
Officials with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said the trial lasted four days, and on Tuesday, a jury found Derrick Gallaway guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.
Gallaway faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He will next appear in court for sentencing on Nov. 25.
Police said Gallaway shot and killed Dehnad Taiedi, 78, as Taiedi was working the front desk at the Jefferson Hills Motel on Route 51.
