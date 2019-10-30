PITTSBURGH - The development project at the site of the old Penn Plaza in East Liberty is moving forward.
The City Council gave the green light on plans to revamp this large empty lot along Penn Avenue between South Euclid and South Negley.
The empty fenced-in field will eventually transform into a $50 million mixed-use development.
Part of the master plan will include a new flagship Whole Foods grocery store as well as retail and office space with several parking spots.
The finished product will be nine stories high.
Here is a look at the Penn Plaza Apartments in 2017 and what the area could potentially look like in the future:
