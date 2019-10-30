PITTSBURGH - Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor made some waves late last week when he admitted on the "Surf & Turf" podcast that he hid an iPod in his uniform and had speakers installed in his helmet so that he could listen to music during the final three seasons of his career with the team.
And, in true Ike Taylor fashion, he was unapologetic about doing it. In fact, he was more than happy he did.
