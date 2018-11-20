A Pennsylvania doctor is filing a lawsuit to end the prohibition of gun ownership for state-sanctioned medical cannabis patients.
The doctor, who uses medical cannabis for treatment of his PTSD, was denied a firearm to protect his family and he says it’s unconstitutional.
Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with the plaintiff’s lawyer and as well as asking Pittsburghers what they think, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
