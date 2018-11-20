  • Doctor sues to end ban on gun ownership for medical marijuana users

    A Pennsylvania doctor is filing a lawsuit to end the prohibition of gun ownership for state-sanctioned medical cannabis patients.

    The doctor, who uses medical cannabis for treatment of his PTSD, was denied a firearm to protect his family and he says it’s unconstitutional.

