ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teacher in the North Hills School District is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student while at school.
Nathan Buttenfield, 41, of Gibsonia was arraigned Tuesday morning.
Buttenfield is a physical education teacher at Highcliff Elementary School. The district said he has been placed on leave.
Officers were called to the school on Nov. 2 for a reported sexual assault of a student who was under the age of 13. They met with the parents of a young girl.
According to the parents, the girl told them she had been touched inappropriately in gym class earlier in the week. The girl told her parents her teacher touched her butt and private parts over her clothes while in class, police said.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is working to learn more about Buttenfield and the allegations for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Buttenfield is facing charges of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
He was released on $50,000 unsecured bond and is due back in court next month.
The district released a statement on its website outlining the allegations and announcing two panel discussions that will take place later this month.
