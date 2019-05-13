DES MOINES, Iowa - Officials say a dog disease that can be passed to humans has been confirmed in Iowa.
The state veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Kaisand, says several cases of canine brucellosis have been confirmed at a commercial breeding facility for small dogs in Marion County.
Related Headlines
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says it is notifying people who have custody of the exposed dogs. Both the animals and the facilities are quarantined while the dogs undergo testing.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Consumer News. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Signs of the disease in a dog include infertility, spontaneous abortions and stillbirths. State health officials say symptoms for humans include fever, sweats, headache, joint pain and weakness.
The department says the threat to most pet owners is very low. Dog breeders, veterinary staff and anyone who comes in contact with blood, tissues and fluids during the birthing process may be at higher risk.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}