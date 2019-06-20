A local man said he was beaten and nearly robbed while on vacation with his wife.
It was at the same resort in the Dominican Republic where a woman was almost strangled to death.
Robert Walker said he was walking alone back to his room from the casino at the Majestic Elegance Resort in Punta Cana, when robbers hit him from behind and started beating him.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is talking to him about his scary experience and the warning he has for other travelers, on Channel 11 News at 5:45.
