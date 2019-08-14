Pittsburgh is one of the eight cities nationwide receiving an exclusive, early taste of fall!
Pittsburgh was selected to represent one of the P's in pumpkin.
The Pleasant Hills Dunkin' is the lucky location to start celebrating the upcoming launch of the pumpkin spice season.
The Dunkin', on Clairton Boulevard was rebranded Wednesday as "Pumpkin" for the season.
.@FallonTonight nice pumpkin joke last night... we made it happen pic.twitter.com/A3kL72brr6— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) August 14, 2019
The first 250 guests received a free small pumpkin hot or iced coffee.
Dunkin's full lineup of pumpkin flavors will be available in stores Wednesday, Aug. 21.
