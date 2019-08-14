  • Dunkin' in Pittsburgh one of eight nationwide to offer exclusive, early taste of pumpkin

    By: Heather Snowball

    Pittsburgh is one of the eight cities nationwide receiving an exclusive, early taste of fall! 

    Pittsburgh was selected to represent one of the P's in pumpkin. 

    The Pleasant Hills Dunkin' is the lucky location to start celebrating the upcoming launch of the pumpkin spice season.

    The Dunkin', on Clairton Boulevard was rebranded Wednesday as "Pumpkin" for the season.

    The first 250 guests received a free small pumpkin hot or iced coffee.

    Dunkin's full lineup of pumpkin flavors will be available in stores Wednesday, Aug. 21.

