PITTSBURGH - A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh.
This is the second stabbing in downtown Pittsburgh within a week.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Breaking News alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Two women were stabbed on Sixth Avenue Thursday and one of them died. The other is expected to recover.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Church festival canceled because of 'disturbing letter'
- World-renowned forensic pathologist from Pittsburgh weighs in on Jeffrey Epstein case
- VIDEO: Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}