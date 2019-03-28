  • Father of suspect in New Ken officer's shooting death charged with witness intimidation

    PITTSBURGH - The father of the man awaiting trial for the shooting death of a New Kensington police officer has been charged with witness intimidation, police said.

    Gregory Baucum was arrested Thursday morning in Homewood.

    Baucum’s son, Rahmael Holt, is charged in the death of Officer Brian Shaw, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November 2017.

    Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is working to learn details of Baucum’s arrest and the witness intimidation charge -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

