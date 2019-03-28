PITTSBURGH - The father of the man awaiting trial for the shooting death of a New Kensington police officer has been charged with witness intimidation, police said.
Gregory Baucum was arrested Thursday morning in Homewood.
Baucum’s son, Rahmael Holt, is charged in the death of Officer Brian Shaw, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November 2017.
Rahmael Holt’s father — Gregory Baucum — was just picked up this morning and is being charged with witness intimidation.
Deputies picked him up in Homewood.
Holt is still awaiting trial, charged with killing New Ken Officer Brian Shaw.. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/f5ttxVoM3o
