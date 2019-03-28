WORTHINGTON, Pa. - A gas station in Armstrong County won’t be receiving gas from Sunoco after its owner displayed controversial messages on a billboard down the road, according to our partners at TribLIVE.
Sunoco has stopped fuel deliveries to the Worthington station after its owner, John Placek, displayed the messages, including a racial slur on the billboard following the Michael Rosfeld trial.
Related Headlines
Sunoco has also removed all signage and trademarks from the station, according to TribLIVE.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Did you win big? Check the Powerball winning numbers
- South Carolina fifth-grader dies days after classroom fight
- Ghostly image caught on nanny cam, couple says spirit scratched their baby daughter
- VIDEO: Police: W.Va. driver had explosive powder, threatened Trump
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Channel 11 has been following controversy over the digital billboards. Last month, Placek posted offensive messages during black history month.
Sunoco officials told TribLIVE they received complaints about the billboard on Twitter and responded to them throughout the week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}