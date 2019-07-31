PITTSBURGH - The Fayette County Fair is now part of a national controversy over President Donald Trump’s attacks on minority lawmakers.
Pictures of four Democratic congresswomen who were targeted by the president earlier this month were hung on a dartboard at the booth for the Republicans of Fayette County.
Multiple people who were at the fair contacted Channel 11 about the dartboard, and while it has been taken down many questions remain.
“It just made me sad. As a democracy this is what we have come to. We can't disagree in a civil way, we have to resort to violence,” fairgoer Trinette Cunningham said.
In a statement, Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset, said he was opposed to the display.
“I was shocked to learn about the recent actions taken at the Fayette County Fair and cannot stress enough how wrong it was. Disagreement over issues is the basis of our republic and part of a healthy democracy, but when that disagreement veers into anything that can be seen as promoting violence against others, it is simply unacceptable,” he said.
