FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Amazon will expand its presence in Pennsylvania, opening a non-sortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township that will create hundreds of full-time jobs, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
A new 1,000,000-square-foot distribution facility will be built for Amazon, which has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project, a news release said.
The project is expected to create 800 full-time jobs offering a starting wage of $15 per hour, according to the release.
“It’s a great win any time a business comes in and pledges to create 800 new jobs,” Wolf said. “This is a significant investment for Pennsylvania and I applaud Amazon for selecting our commonwealth as the location for this facility.”
Amazon said it currently has about 10,000 full-time employees across the state.
“Pennsylvania is a great state for business and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with our newest fulfillment center in Allegheny County,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement.
Amazon received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for $1.6 million in Job Creation Tax Credits that will be distributed after the creation of new jobs, the release said.
