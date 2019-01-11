  • Ferro Corp. shuttering Washington plant, cutting 160 jobs

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - An international chemical company will begin shutting down its Washington plant, cutting about 160 jobs and relocating 50 more.

    The Ferro Corp. plant on West Wylie Avenue is outdated, the company said, and the company is discontinuing investment in its modernization.

    The plant’s production will be moved to another, more efficient plant in Mexico as well as the company’s facility in King of Prussia, Ferro said.

    The transition will begin in early this year and continue until the end of 2019 or early 2020, the company said.

