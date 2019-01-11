0 Police: Driver in Utah crash was doing ‘Bird Box' challenge

LAYTON, Utah - A car crash in Utah is one of the latest cases of someone attempting the “Bird Box” challenge, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, the Layton Police Department tweeted pictures of two vehicles that had been in a crash. Lt. Travis Lyman told The Deseret News the crash happened Monday afternoon and was the result of a 17-year-old girl doing the “Bird Box” challenge, driving with a beanie hat pulled over her eyes.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

“Bird Box Challenge while driving … predictable result,” the tweet said. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”

The Bird Box challenge requires people to record themselves doing everyday tasks while blindfolded. The name comes from the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” in which characters are blindfolded through much of the movie.

The woman involved in the crash is just one of many people who have risked their safety doing the Bird Box challenge. A search of “Bird Box challenge” on Twitter shows videos of people engaging in all sorts of activities while blindfolded, including boxing, navigating obstacle courses and even catching alligators.

The challenge has become so popular that Netflix issued a warning Jan. 2 via Twitter urging viewers to not do it.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix tweeted. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

“Boy and “Girl” refer to characters in the movie.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.