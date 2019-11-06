PITTSBURGH - A large fire destroyed a popular restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side Tuesday evening.
The fire was at Wilson's Bar-B-Q on Taylor Street in the Mexican War Streets.
Chopper 11 saw large flames shooting from the building, and it rekindled hours later.
Wilson’s, a family-run business, has been a staple on the North Side for more than 20 years.
Marty Hopewell, a friend of the owner, said he is just glad everyone is okay. That owner was too shaken up to go on camera, but he told Channel 11 the fire started in the barbecue pit.
He tried to get it out, but when police drove by, they knew something was wrong.
“The fire was getting pretty bad,” said Chris Togneri, public information officer for the Pittsburgh Police Department. “The patrol officers told the business owner he had to get out.”
The owner’s girlfriend was also inside when the fire started. She saved one of their dogs, and police rescued the other one.
It took firefighters an hour to get the flames under control. Once the smoke cleared, you could see just how extensive the damage is.
The owner and his family are hoping they can bring their business back to life with help from a community that has always supported them.
