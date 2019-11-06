FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A second bomb threat against Fox Chapel Area High School within two weeks has the school closed Wednesday, according to the Fox Chapel Area School District.
The district became aware of the threat through a Safe2Say Something report that was received about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Classes are canceled only for high school students. Other schools in the district will remain open Wednesday.
Local and district police are investigating the threat.
Fox Chapel Area High School was last closed for a bomb threat on Oct. 24.
