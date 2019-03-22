  • First look: Carvana's kooky coin-operated vending machine for online car buyer

    By: By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. - It beckons as a commercial distraction from the side of Interstate 79 just off the highway in South Fayette amid the cleared, still largely undeveloped land of Newbury Market: an eight-story gumball machine stocked with cars of all colors.

    Not a car dealership, not quite a store, part building, part contraption, Carvana's car vending machine opened this week at Newbury as a commercial exercise fully devoted to branding.

    Now a publicly traded company dedicated to disrupt the way cars are bought and sold, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) opens its car vending machine locations in part to visually demonstrate that they don't operate like car dealerships do.

    Ryan Keeton, the co-founder and Chief Brand Officer for Carvana, was in Pittsburgh for the opening of the new location, the company's 15th vending machine throughout the country.

