Flagger flown to hospital after being hit by car in construction zone

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A flagger working in a construction zone was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car, officials said.
The accident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Savanah Road in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.
Investigators said the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for the flagger.
The flagger tried to get out of the way but was hit by the car, officials said.
The victim was alert and conscious when he was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, officials said.
The driver was not injured.
WPXI is working to find out if the driver will face charges. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
