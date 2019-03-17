Former Steeler Lynn Swann facing calls to resign as athletic director at USC

LOS ANGELES - A Pittsburgh Steelers legend is facing calls to resign his current position because of a huge college admissions scandal.
Lynn Swann is the athletic director at the University of Southern California.
He has not been named, but so far, four other USC employees have been.
The employees are accused of accepting $2 million in bribes to get students into the school.
According to university leaders, they have no reason to believe senior administrators, including Swann, were aware of the scheme, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
Swann has been the athletic director at USC since 2016.
