WILMERDING, Pa. - The former YMCA in Wilmerding is getting a new lease on life.
The once-closed space has reopened and transformed into the Wilmerding Community Center.
It offers a full gym, swimming pool, basketball court and sauna. The space will operate 6 days a week and is open to residents starting Tuesday.
WPXI Mike Holden is taking you inside the space and diving deeper into what it took to re-open the space after the YMCA consolidation last year for Channel 11 News at Noon.
