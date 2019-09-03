  • Former Wilmerding YMCA reopens as community center

    Updated:

    WILMERDING, Pa. - The former YMCA in Wilmerding is getting a new lease on life.

    The once-closed space has reopened and transformed into the Wilmerding Community Center.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It offers a full gym, swimming pool, basketball court and sauna.  The space will operate 6 days a week and is open to residents starting Tuesday.  

    WPXI Mike Holden is taking you inside the space and diving deeper into what it took to re-open the space after the YMCA consolidation last year for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories