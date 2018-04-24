0 Fort Pitt Museum documents Pittsburgh's origins

Pittsburgh’s settlement history dates back to the early 1700s, when fur trappers and traders first started building outposts along the riverbanks.

However, the strategic value of the land at the confluence of three rivers, the primary method of commercial transport at the time, soon drew soldiers to the area, and the area became the focal point of several wars and conflicts.

Nowhere is this history more alive than at the Fort Pitt Museum.

Located in Point State Park, the museum encapsulates the military origins of Pittsburgh, beginning with the aborted British attempt at building Fort Prince George on what is now the park site. The capture of the uncompleted fort by the French sparked the French and Indian War.

The French then built Fort Duquesne at the site, which last several years until the French destroyed it ahead of a British advance. The British then built Fort Pitt, named after British Secretary of State William Pitt the Elder, giving Pittsburgh its name.

The Fort Pitt Museum focuses on that era of the confluence, documenting a foundational episode of the city’s history with artifacts, displays, tours and interactive activities.

The museum also periodically hosts reenactments of daily life from the 18th century as well as military maneuvers, and even fires a recreated six-pound cannon.

The museum was built and operated by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in 1969, but was taken over by the Senator John Heinz History Center after a state budget crisis in 2009.

Although not under the museum’s care, perhaps the most fascinating remnant of Fort Pitt sits right outside its doors. Known as the Blockhouse, the structure dates back to 1764, when it was built as a redoubt for Fort Pitt, making it the oldest standalone building in Western Pennsylvania.

The Blockhouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is owned and operated by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Fort Pitt Museum

601 Commonwealth Pl.

412-281-9284

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except for some holidays.

Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $4.50 for children 6-17 years old, children 5 and under are free.

