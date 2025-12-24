Man charged in Washington Community Club shooting; police call him ‘armed and dangerous’

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges a month after a shooting at the Washington Community Club.

On Wednesday, the City of Washington Police Department announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Brennan Cole, 32. He’s facing aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearm charges. He’s accused in a Nov. 27 incident where a man was shot multiple times.

Police were also granted a search warrant for Cole’s home on North Haft Street in Houston, Pa. That search warrant was executed on Wednesday. At that time, investigators learned Cole only uses the address for mailing purposes and does not live there. They do not know of his current whereabouts.

Investigators say Cole should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is should call the City of Washington Police Department immediately. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

