PITTSBURGH - The grandparents of the newborn found yesterday with his parents in Tennessee are now trying get custody of the baby and his half-brother.

West Mifflin police told Channel 11 that 8-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was taken by his parents –Jeannette Funnen, 32, and Daemon Klingensmith, 23 – on Sept. 26 after UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh staff raised concerns that he had been abused.

But the newborn’s grandparents said the children are in perfect health – and that their parents would never lay a hand on the baby.

Doctors determined there were “bruises consistent with finger marks” and that the injuries were “highly concerning with physical abuse.” They requested additional testing to determine how severe the internal injuries were.

However, the infant’s parents took off with him from the emergency room before he was examined.

“As far as Children’s (Hospital) goes… if they were so concerned about abuse, how was the baby allowed to leave the hospital?” said Kimberly Klingensmith, the newborn’s grandmother. “Why was the baby not separated from the parents and then taken away? That's what we don't understand.”

The Klingensmiths said their son didn’t even know there was a warrant out for his arrest when he took off with his wife, their infant and Funnen’s 3-year-old son.

“He had a lot of misinformation about what was going on,” said Eric Klingensmith, the newborn’s grandfather. “I told him, “You’ve been lied to the whole time. Whatever you think isn’t right.’ He said, ‘I know that now.’”

The Klingensmiths told Channel 11’s Amy Hudak they are waiting patiently for their grandchildren, who should be brought back to Pennsylvania in the next few days.

They are also continuing to stand by their son.

“You have our support, but you made a big mistake,” Eric Klingensmith said.

Those grandparents said if they are given custody of the children, they will go right to a Pittsburgh hospital for a top-to-bottom check-up.

Both parents are in custody and are in the process of being extradited back to Pennsylvania. They are facing charges of endangering a child and obstruction.

Timeline of child's disappearance:

