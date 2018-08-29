  • Greensburg diocese suspends priest after abuse allegation made

    Updated:

    A Westmoreland County priest has been suspended from his duties after the Diocese of Greensburg received an abuse allegation against him.

    The Rev. Joseph E. Bonafed, who serves as pastor for parishes in West Newton and Herminie, was relieved of his duties after the diocese was told he allegedly abused a minor in the past, the diocese announced Wednesday.

    The allegation is “credible,” the diocese said, but said it has not been substantiated or proven. No other details were given about the allegation.

    The diocese said it called the state’s ChildLine and the district attorney’s office.

