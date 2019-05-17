Hazardous waste company will not be allowed to move into Baldwin after community backlash

BALDWIN, Pa. - Baldwin Borough residents packed the municipal building during a public hearing Thursday night.
They were concerned about a toxic waste disposal company acquiring a lease on Streets Run Road.
Borough officials unanimously voted no to the hazardous waste company that wanted to lease the warehouse.
