  • Hazardous waste company will not be allowed to move into Baldwin after community backlash

    BALDWIN, Pa. - Baldwin Borough residents packed the municipal building during a public hearing Thursday night.

    They were concerned about a toxic waste disposal company acquiring a lease on Streets Run Road.

    Borough officials unanimously voted no to the hazardous waste company that wanted to lease the warehouse.

