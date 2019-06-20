  • UPMC doctors complete their first Hepatitis C heart transplant

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is used to making medical history, and a team of doctors from UPMC has done it again with the first-ever heart transplant from a donor with Hepatitis C to a recipient who does not have the disease.

    The recipient is a farmer from Oil city named Jerome Eidemiller. 

