PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is used to making medical history, and a team of doctors from UPMC has done it again with the first-ever heart transplant from a donor with Hepatitis C to a recipient who does not have the disease.
The recipient is a farmer from Oil city named Jerome Eidemiller.
He and his doctor sat down with Channel 11 Katherine Amenta to talk about the ground-breaking surgery and his goal of getting back out on his farm. Watch 11 News at 5:30 to hear what he went through and how his recovery is going.
