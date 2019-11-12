PITTSBURGH - Highmark Health President and CEO David Holmberg saw a 32 percent increase in his total compensation in 2018 due to a rise in bonuses and incentives, according to an annual financial filing by the Pittsburgh-based integrated finance and delivery network.
Holmberg, who has been CEO of Highmark Health since 2014 and with Highmark since 2007, had total compensation of $7.5 million in 2018, according to the Form 990 that nonprofits file annually with the Internal Revenue Service. Holmberg's total compensation was $5.5 million in 2017. His base salary of $1.4 million, unchanged from 2017, made him the highest-paid executive at the $19 billion enterprise that includes Highmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Allegheny Health Network and other units. His $5.5 million in bonuses and incentives in 2018 was up from the $3.6 million in 2017.
