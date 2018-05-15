High winds, truck knock down power lines on Route 19 in Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Heavy storms moved through the area on Tuesday, causing downed trees and power lines.
LATEST WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm watch for viewing area
In Cranberry Township, high winds brought down power lines on Route 19. A truck headed into the opposite direction got caught in some of the wires, pulling down a second utility pole.
The north and south lanes of Route 19 were closed from Freedom Road to Freeport Road while crews cleaned up the mess.
Rt 19 North & South closed, both directions, from Freedom Rd. to Freeport Rd. Power lines and signals are down. Seek alternate routes.— Cranberry Township (@cranberry_twp) May 15, 2018
Channel 11's Damany Lewis talked to a woman who was in a nearby restaurant. She describes what she saw as the storm cell moved through, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who was shot, killed in mother's driveway identified
- Huge cookout held at Oakland park where cops called on black family's barbecue
- Son of officer killed in the line of duty gets full police escort to school
- VIDEO: Man Issues Warning For Cars About Nutty Squirrels
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}