0 Hotels in Downtown Pittsburgh

The Steel City’s urban core is technically named Downtown, but locals refer to it as the Golden Triangle. Tucked into the point of land where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers merge to form the Ohio River, it is the traditional hub of Pittsburgh’s business and financial sectors.

That makes Downtown a prime spot for some of the city’s best hotels, whether you’re here on business or visiting for a few days to explore. Here are a few to consider if you find yourself needing a place to stay:

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh

620 William Penn Place

412-471-1170

Situated in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh offers a mixture of old and new. Located in the historic James H. Reed building that was built in 1903, the boutique hotel delivers on high standards and stellar amenities. The hotel's 248 rooms are all elaborately decorated to the nines with tufted headboards and bedside chandeliers. There are eight types of rooms to choose from, all of which have top-of-the-line Italian linens, self-indulgent Atelier Bloem bath amenities and lavish pillow-top mattresses that offer the ultimate relaxation. For an extra treat, guests can enjoy the hotel's evening wine hour or and evening nightcap of brandy, cognac or port.



Omni William Penn Hotel

530 William Penn Place

412-281-7100

When celebrities, professional athletes and politicians visit Steel City the Omni William Penn Hotel is where they stay. The hotel, rated four-star diamond by AAA, oozes luxury from top to bottom. With posh decor and top-notch amenities that include in-room fitness kits and shoe shining services, absolutely no detail has been over looked at this Pittsburgh luxury hotel. Along with the upscale accommodations and outstanding service, guests will also find award-winning cuisine in one of the various restaurants and lounges that are on-site.



Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel

107 Sixth St.

412-562-1200

With an enviable riverfront location in downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District, the 14-story Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel has 300 guest rooms that feature grand 12-foot ceilings, opulent bedding and stunning views of downtown and the Allegheny River. The hotel goes the extra mile with notable services that include valet dry-cleaning and virtual concierge. Guests can also wine and dine at the Renaissance's restaurant, Braddock's Pittsburgh Brasserie, which has earned best restaurant in Pittsburgh honors. The menu features items like jumbo lump crab cakes with lemon aioli, potato and lobster gnocchi and filet mignon. It also carries the most extensive bourbon selection in the city.



Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown

600 Commonwealth Pl.

412-391-4600

The Wyndham Grand boasts an enviable location near Point State Park, offering stunning views of the famed three rivers and iconic fountain that sits at the very point of confluence. At 25 stories and more than 700 rooms, it is also one of the city’s largest hotels. You can enjoy the indoor swimming pool or soak in the Jacuzzi before hitting a 24/7 fitness center with views of Downtown. The upscale 3 Rivers Restaurant and Lounge puts a twist on modern American cuisine by pairing it with traditional Pittsburgh flavors. As a longtime pillar of the Downtown landscape, the hotel boasts a history of hosting sitting American presidents, among other dignitaries.



Fairmont Pittsburgh

510 Market St

412-773-8800

One of the newest additions to Downtown, the 10-story, 185-room Fairmont opened in 2010. Located across the street from Market Square, the historic heart of Pittsburgh, the hotel’s steel and glass façade is a striking addition to the city’s architecture. Built using energy-efficient and sustainable construction, guests can view artifacts recovered from the site during construction. Guests can enjoy the casual luxury of fl.2, a restaurant where the décor and menu are designed to create a fresh and intimate setting. The 6,000-square-foot health club and spa offers restorative manicures, pedicures, massages, facials and body treatments.

