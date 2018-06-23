MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Fire crews battled an intense house fire in McKeesport Saturday morning.
Investigators told Channel 11 news reporter Lori Houy flames broke out at the vacant home along Packer Street just before 5 a.m.
Fire officials said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived on the scene.
#BREAKINGNEWS Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Mckeesport. Fire officials tell us fire was shooting through the roof when they got here. Nothing is left of the structure, which we're told was vacant. pic.twitter.com/ztxxgTHWup— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) June 23, 2018
The house, which investigators said was vacant, was destroyed.
No one was hurt, officials said.
Channel 11 news reporter Lori Houy is talking with investigators about what caused the fire. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
