  • House destroyed by fire in McKeesport

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Fire crews battled an intense house fire in McKeesport Saturday morning. 

    Investigators told Channel 11 news reporter Lori Houy flames broke out at the vacant home along Packer Street just before 5 a.m. 

    Fire officials said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived on the scene.  

    The house, which investigators said was vacant, was destroyed. 

    No one was hurt, officials said. 

