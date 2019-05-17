HUMAN TRAFFICKING: 2 people accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl

One person is in custody and another on the run after police charged with human trafficking, statutory sexual assault and promoting prostitution of a minor.
Shannon Shannon, 44, of Pittsburgh and Davon Fuqua, 32, of Turtle Creek, are accused of trafficking a 14-year-old girl.
Police said Fuqua was arrested Friday morning, but Shannon is not in custody.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is reviewing the criminal complaint now to learn more about what allegedly happened, and will have a live report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
