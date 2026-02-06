Snow showers could bring a couple inches of snow to local communities

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers will make roads slick at times on Friday, so allow extra time as you head out.

A few light snow showers will develop around sunrise with steady snow mid-morning through early afternoon.

Most areas will see an inch or two by the afternoon commute with a second burst of snow after sunset through Friday evening.

Temperatures will crash near zero Saturday morning with wind chills as low as -20 or -25 across much of the area. Wind chills won’t improve much throughout the day with highs barely getting above the 10 degrees mark.

Lows Sunday morning could plunge well under 0. Finally, we see a rebound in numbers next week with highs above freezing and possibly near 40 degrees by Tuesday. Some unsettled weather could be coming later in the week and will depend on the timing of the next cool down.,

