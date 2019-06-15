HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission says hunting licenses for the 2019-2020 hunting and furtaking seasons will go on sale Monday, June 17.
The agency said general hunting and furtaking licenses cost $20.90 for residents and $101.90 for nonresidents.
The Game Commission said there are some changes to the application for elk licenses. Two new elk seasons have been added in addition to the regular November general season: a September archery season and a January season for antlerless elk. Hunters can apply for all three seasons, but a separate application will be needed for each. The agency said there are 142 elk licenses available.
The Game Commission advised hunters to buy early to ensure they do not miss the application deadline for an antlerless deer license.
