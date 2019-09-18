SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Shaler Township man is behind bars days after his four-week-old daughter was hospitalized with multiple skull fractures, bone fractures and bruising.
Police said the infant was taken to her primary care doctor’s office on Sept. 11 because she had not eaten for nearly two days.
According to investigators, the doctor noted that the infant had multiple bruises on her face and abdomen. At that point, the baby was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
While at the hospital, the infant was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures, 19 rib fractures, leg fractures, and a left arm fracture.
After a brief investigation, police arrested and charged the girl’s father in connection with her injuries.
Jamie Easley, 40, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He is currently being held in the Allegheny County jail without bond.
