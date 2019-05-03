  • Nurse accused of taking nude photos of elderly patients, young child

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A former nurse at the Kane McKeesport Community Living Center is accused of taking nude pictures of elderly patients.

    Channel 11 has confirmed that Ashley Smith allegedly took pictures of at least 17 elderly patients, some of them naked, between 2017 and 2018. 

    Police said while investigating, they also discovered two photos of a naked female child.

    Smith is now facing dozens of charges.

