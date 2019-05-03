McKEESPORT, Pa. - A former nurse at the Kane McKeesport Community Living Center is accused of taking nude pictures of elderly patients.
Channel 11 has confirmed that Ashley Smith allegedly took pictures of at least 17 elderly patients, some of them naked, between 2017 and 2018.
Police said while investigating, they also discovered two photos of a naked female child.
Smith is now facing dozens of charges.
Channel 11 is digging into police paperwork now, and will have the latest details as they become available. Watch 11 News at 6 for a live report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man wanted for assault believed to be carrying gun while on the run
- GM recalls 368,000 trucks for faulty engine block heater wiring
- Police: Man shot after getting into argument with other driver at stoplight
- VIDEO: Study: Cocaine, other drugs found in freshwater shrimp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}