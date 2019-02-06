  • Jerry Sandusky's attorney to address re-sentencing

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - The attorney for a convicted child predator and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is speaking out Wednesday morning.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Related Headlines

    Attorney Al Lindsay is holding a media briefing to address the Pennsylvania courts order for Sandusky to be re-sentenced.  

    RELATED HEADLINE: Jerry Sandusky gets new sentencing but loses request for new trial

    He’s also expected to weigh in on the judge denying Sandusky’s request for a retrial.

    Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking with Lindsay about what he hopes should happen next in the legal process and what Sandusky hopes to achieve for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories