Jerry Sandusky's attorney to address re-sentencing

BUTLER, Pa. - The attorney for a convicted child predator and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is speaking out Wednesday morning.
Attorney Al Lindsay is holding a media briefing to address the Pennsylvania courts order for Sandusky to be re-sentenced.
He’s also expected to weigh in on the judge denying Sandusky’s request for a retrial.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking with Lindsay about what he hopes should happen next in the legal process and what Sandusky hopes to achieve for Channel 11 News at Noon.
