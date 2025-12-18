Local police ask for help identifying 3 people accused of stealing Baby Jesus from Nativity scene

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A local police department is asking for help identifying people suspected of stealing a figure from a Nativity scene.

The Jeannette Police Department say the three people captured on surveillance photos are accused of taking Baby Jesus from the Nativity display at a local amphitheater.

Anyone with information on any of the individuals pictured is asked to contact police online or by calling 724-527-4013.

