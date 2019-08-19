WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The owners of Century III Mall can hold off on paying back nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes to West Mifflin Borough and its school district, a bankruptcy court judge has ordered, according to recent court documents.
As it works its way through a Chapter 11 that it initially filed last September, Moonbeam Capital affiliate Century III Mall PA LLC is facing a continuing challenge from the municipality in which the mall is located.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
On July 26, West Mifflin Borough and West Mifflin Area School District filed a motion seeking payment of the taxes incurred since the initial Chapter 11 filing made late in summer 2018.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}