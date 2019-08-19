  • Judge: Century III Mall ownership can hold off on paying back taxes for now

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The owners of Century III Mall can hold off on paying back nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes to West Mifflin Borough and its school district, a bankruptcy court judge has ordered, according to recent court documents.

    As it works its way through a Chapter 11 that it initially filed last September, Moonbeam Capital affiliate Century III Mall PA LLC is facing a continuing challenge from the municipality in which the mall is located.

    On July 26, West Mifflin Borough and West Mifflin Area School District filed a motion seeking payment of the taxes incurred since the initial Chapter 11 filing made late in summer 2018.

