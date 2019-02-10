Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain' taking shape

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood's newest roller coaster is taking shape.
The amusement park posted new sneak peak videos of the Steel Curtain on its Twitter page.
Yesterday we showed you the construction update from the top of the Racer. Today - let's check out some highlights from earlier this week on the ground! #SteelCurtain pic.twitter.com/XdqlO0neYf— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) February 9, 2019
Plans for the new ride were announced in July.
It's advertised as the "undisputed champion of roller coasters" and will be the highest coaster in the state at 220 feet.
