Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain' taking shape

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood's newest roller coaster is taking shape.

    The amusement park posted new sneak peak videos of the Steel Curtain on its Twitter page.

    Plans for the new ride were announced in July.

    It's advertised as the "undisputed champion of roller coasters" and will be the highest coaster in the state at 220 feet.

