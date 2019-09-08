PITTSBURGH - Have you had a chance to ride it yet? Kennywood's "Steel Curtain" roller coaster received the Golden Ticket Award for the Best New Roller Coaster of 2019.
PHOTOS: Tallest pieces installed on Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain'
Park officials said as the Steelers look to add another Lombardi Trophy, the coaster is bringing its own hardware into the mix with this award. The 2019 Golden Ticket Award Ceremonies was held at an Idaho amusement park this weekend.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Armstrong County stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Voters from around the world chose the record-setting Steel Curtain as their favorite new ride, officials with Kennywood said.
Park officials added that Kennywood has made the list of USA Today's 10 Best Halloween Theme Park Events and Phantom Fright Nights kick off Sept. 27.
Don't forget to watch the Steelers take on the Patriots in Foxborough Sunday night right here on Channel 11 starting at 8:20 p.m!
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}