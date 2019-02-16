Knopp Biosciences executive tapped to lead Women in Bio

PITTSBURGH - Women in Bio, a national organization that works to promote women in life sciences careers and leadership, has selected a Pittsburgh woman to serve as its national president.
Rachel Kopper will serve as the organization's national president and board chair, Women in Bio announced in a press release Monday.
She currently serves as the director of business operations and finances at Knopp Biosciences LLC, where she has worked since 2007.
Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, develops medical treatments for diseases.
To read more, visit the Pittsburgh Business Times.
RELATED LINKS:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}