    HURON, Ohio - Authorities say the body of a woman who went missing in Lake Erie has been found on the lake’s shoreline in Ohio.

    Huron Police Chief Robert Lippert says the body of 29-year-old Brittany Young was found Thursday morning.

    The Vermilion woman went missing Sunday while swimming at Nickel Plate Beach. An 18-year-old man drowned at the beach earlier this month while trying to help a group that was struggling in the water.

    The beach in Huron was shut down following Young’s disappearance. Officials said it would remain closed until further notice while the city looks at ways to improve safety at the beach, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

    Four people died at the beach in 2002 while trying to rescue a woman caught in a strong current.

