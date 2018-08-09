  • Late-night cookie company opens second Pittsburgh location

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A cookie company that will deliver to you at any hour opened a second location in Pittsburgh.

    Insomnia Cookies announced the opening of a bakery on E. Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Their other Pittsburgh store is on Meyran Avenue in Oakland.

    Related Headlines

    In honor of the grand opening, all customers with a special coupon can get a free cookie on August 15th. For more information and to get the coupon, go to their Facebook page.

    Insomnia Cookies delivers warm cookies all day long, starting as early as 10 a.m. and as late as 3 a.m. You can also add in a cup of cold milk.

    The South Side location will serve cookies including Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and the S’mores Deluxe. 

    Insomnia Cookies also serves cookie cakes and brownies.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories