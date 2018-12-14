0 Legendary Pitt football star Bill Fralic dies at 56

PITTSBURGH - Former University of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills football star Bill Fralic has died at age 56 after a battle with cancer.

The Penn Hills native was a two-time All American offensive tackle at Pitt. He was recently inducted into the university's athletics Hall of Fame.

“Bill Fralic was not only an all-time player at the University of Pittsburgh but also an all-time human being,” Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi said. “His generosity, support and concern for others was unmatched."

We lost a legend today.



Bill Fralic, 1962-2018.



Rest in peace, 79. pic.twitter.com/obYWvMC8QW — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 14, 2018

“Bill is truly one of the iconic figures in the history of Pitt athletics,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said.

This wreath hangs over the Bill Fralic Athletic Center in Penn Hills. The school district is in mourning. Tonight at five we speak with school leaders about Fralic’s lasting legacy #WPXI pic.twitter.com/77lhmvNvHF — Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) December 14, 2018

Fralic was chosen No, 2 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1985 NFL draft and went on to play seven seasons with Atlanta and one season with the Detroit Lions.

It is with a truly heavy heart & deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our friend, Bill Fralic. He will be remembered as greatest o-lineman, ever, and as a true gentleman. He was our friend, our teammate, our brother. #pennhillspride @Pitt_FB @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/HkXurdD4UX — 2018 PIAA 5A STATE CHAMPIONS PENN HILLS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) December 14, 2018

The indoor football training facility at Penn Hills High School is named after Fralic.

Fralic became the first sophomore to letter in football at Penn Hills. He was also a WPIAL heavyweight wrestling champion with a record of 98-7 on the mat.

Fralic donated money to the 2018 team to cover hotel costs during their recent trip to Hershey for the PIAA championship game. Penn Hills won the game against Manheim Central.

The Penn Hills community has lost a legend and one of our biggest supporters. Bill Fralic has passed away at the age of 56. We send our condolences to the Fralic family.

Bill, we will always remember what you did for Penn Hills. — Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) December 14, 2018

The PHSHOF has heavy hearts this morning. Our organization is thriving today because of Bill Fralic’s generosity. He was always there in desperate times of need for all organizations and teams in PH. A great player, a legend and an even better human being. Impacted generations! pic.twitter.com/VXHGcK108N — PHSHOF (@phshof) December 14, 2018

Fralic has also been remembered by former teammates and NFL luminaries.

A legend that I was fortunate enough to call a teammate in the #NFL and a Pitt Panther brother. All the love, thoughts and prayers of support for his family, both personal and professional. Rest In Peace big man. #H2P https://t.co/OGg1Bpwilb — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 14, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the Fralic family. RIP Bill! — Mark May (@mark_may) December 14, 2018

Bill Fralic was a true Western PA guy, thru and thru. You were a great Player, great Role Model and even better Person. You touched and influenced soo many people along your journey. RIP Bill and thank you for being the person you were. — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) December 14, 2018

Rest In Peace Bill Fralic. A true Pitt man. — Mike Shanahan (@CoachShanahan_) December 14, 2018

Bill Fralic passing away at 56 breaks my heart. We were tight. I was covering Falcons when he was No.2 pick in ‘85 draft. He reached out to me immediately about steroids issue. He asked me to walk the walk w him to make an impact that is beyond historical. RIP, my man. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 14, 2018

Heavy heart right now. RIP to Bill Fralic. One of the kindest men I’ve had the privilege to meet. It’s an honor to be a Pitt/WPIAL brother of yours. H2P #pancake #pittman #wpial — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) December 14, 2018

Lost a legend, family member. Bill Fralic was intelligent, TOUGH, giving, and compassionate. Rare. RIP brother. We will have that next 18. This just a rain delay. — Marc Bulger (@MarcBulger10) December 14, 2018

Rest in peace Bill Fralic, great teammate but even better guy. Toughest dude you could ever know!! Sad day. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 14, 2018

Just so sad to hear of the passing of Bill Fralic, one of the greatest OLineman I’ve ever played against in college and the NFL... and a better man off the field....such a good person, who will be so missed — Mike Golic (@espngolic) December 14, 2018

Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.

