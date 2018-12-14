  • Legendary Pitt football star Bill Fralic dies at 56

    PITTSBURGH - Former University of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills football star Bill Fralic has died at age 56 after a battle with cancer.

    The Penn Hills native was a two-time All American offensive tackle at Pitt. He was recently inducted into the university's athletics Hall of Fame.

    “Bill Fralic was not only an all-time player at the University of Pittsburgh but also an all-time human being,” Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi said. “His generosity, support and concern for others was unmatched."

    “Bill is truly one of the iconic figures in the history of Pitt athletics,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said.

    Fralic was chosen No, 2 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1985 NFL draft and went on to play seven seasons with Atlanta and one season with the Detroit Lions.

    The indoor football training facility at Penn Hills High School is named after Fralic.

    Fralic became the first sophomore to letter in football at Penn Hills. He was also a WPIAL heavyweight wrestling champion with a record of 98-7 on the mat. 

    Fralic donated money to the 2018 team to cover hotel costs during their recent trip to Hershey for the PIAA championship game. Penn Hills won the game against Manheim Central.

    Fralic has also been remembered by former teammates and NFL luminaries.

    Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.

