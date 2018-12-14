0 Man charged with killing 2 people outside gas station

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Charges have been filed the shooting deaths of two people killed outside a Beaver County gas station early Friday morning.

Brandon Richardson is charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sunoco A Plus on Merchant Street.

BREAKING: shooting reported in Ambridge, two bodies on scene @WPXI pic.twitter.com/bhpqxvI1X7 — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 14, 2018

“The very first thing I saw was a body lying there, and then I saw cops swarming the place,” Tyrrelle Blakely, a neighbor, said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot as loved ones of the victims could be heard grieving.

“I just woke up to some gunshots. I heard a woman scream,” Sam Ferguson, a neighbor, said.

A witness told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer that the two people who were killed were part of a group that attacked the shooter at a gas pump.

A witness tells me that the two people killed were part of a group that jumped the person who eventually fired shots.

Lots of surveillance cameras out here that should have caught the entire incident as long as they were working @WPXI — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 14, 2018

Two vehicles, a car and an SUV, were towed from the scene.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video, but have not released details of the shooting.

