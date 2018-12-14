AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Charges have been filed the shooting deaths of two people killed outside a Beaver County gas station early Friday morning.
Brandon Richardson is charged with two counts of criminal homicide.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sunoco A Plus on Merchant Street.
“The very first thing I saw was a body lying there, and then I saw cops swarming the place,” Tyrrelle Blakely, a neighbor, said.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot as loved ones of the victims could be heard grieving.
“I just woke up to some gunshots. I heard a woman scream,” Sam Ferguson, a neighbor, said.
A witness told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer that the two people who were killed were part of a group that attacked the shooter at a gas pump.
Two vehicles, a car and an SUV, were towed from the scene.
Police said they are reviewing surveillance video, but have not released details of the shooting.
