UPDATE 5:15 a.m. Wednesday: Democrat Lindsey Williams came away with a narrow victory in the race for Pennsylvania’s 38th Senate District, a race that was decided by 549 votes.
Republican Jeremy Shaffer conceded to Williams early Wednesday.
With all precincts reporting, Williams received 50.1 percent of the votes cast compared to Shaffer’s 49.7 percent.
ORIGINAL STORY: The race for Pennsylvania’s 38th Senate District is one of four statewide where an incumbent isn’t on the ballot, and the two political newcomers battling for the seat haven’t been afraid to fight for it.
Republican Jeremy Shaffer – who defeated incumbent Randy Vulakovich in the primary by a hefty margin – and Democrat Lindsey Williams have been regularly leveling attacks at each other for the past few months.
This has been a hotly contested race with both sides ramping up attacks in the last two weeks.
Shaffer filed a lawsuit to get Williams off the ballot, saying that she didn't live in the district long enough to run for office.
A judge threw out that lawsuit two weeks ago, saying it was filed too late.
Shaffer has branded Williams a socialist who wants to raise taxes. Williams says Shaffer will make huge cuts to public school funding. Each side denies the other’s allegations.
Neither Shaffer, a Ross commissioner who calls himself an entrepreneur, or Williams, a lawyer, have held an elected office at the state level before.
The 38th Senate District covers the North Hills, a small part of Pittsburgh and much of the Alle-Kiski Valley.
