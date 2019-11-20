Local firefighter passes away after long battle with heart problems

A Kirwan Heights firefighter died on Monday after a long battle with heart problems.
Channel 11 told you when Aaron Card, 29, received a heart transplant in 2017.
Our thoughts are with his family and his fellow firefighters.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account.
TRENDING NOW:
- Owners of Double Wide Grill to close one of their restaurants
- Winning $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz
- Studio exec suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
- VIDEO: Channel 11 takes you to Nevada desert where man allegedly confessed to murdering local woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}