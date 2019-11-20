  • Local firefighter passes away after long battle with heart problems

    Updated:

    A Kirwan Heights firefighter died on Monday after a long battle with heart problems.

    Channel 11 told you when Aaron Card, 29, received a heart transplant in 2017.

    Our thoughts are with his family and his fellow firefighters.

    The family has set up a GoFundMe account.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories